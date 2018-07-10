Kiermaier went 1-for-5 with a triple, a walk and a run in an extra-inning win over the Tigers on Monday.

Kiermaier laced his third three-bagger of the season in the 10th inning and subsequently crossed the plate with the winning run on Daniel Robertson's single. It was a rare taste of offensive success for the 28-year-old outfielder, who'd sat out Sunday's game with back tightness and has slashed just .145/.244/.261 across the 78 plate appearances over the 17 games he's played since returning from thumb surgery.