Kiermaier underwent successful thumb surgery Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Kiermaier was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this week after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb during Sunday's game against Philadelphia. His initial timetable of 8-to-12 weeks will likely leave him sidelined until mid-June.

