Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Undergoes successful surgery
Kiermaier underwent successful thumb surgery Friday, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Kiermaier was recently transferred to the 60-day disabled list earlier this week after suffering a torn ligament in his right thumb during Sunday's game against Philadelphia. His initial timetable of 8-to-12 weeks will likely leave him sidelined until mid-June.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Shifted to 60-day DL•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Needs surgery, could be out until July•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: MRI on tap Monday•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Exits with thumb injury•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Crosses plate twice in Saturday's loss•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Back in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...