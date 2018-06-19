Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will be activated Tuesday
Kiermaier (thumb) is set to come off the 60-day disabled list ahead of Tuesday's matchup against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier has been on the shelf since undergoing thumb surgery April 20, but after completing his minor-league rehab assignment, he's healthy enough to return from the disabled list. He managed to play in just 12 games prior to suffering the injury, batting .163 with one RBI and a stolen base. Kiermaier figures to take over in center field, and Mallex Smith will likely become the No. 4 outfielder.
