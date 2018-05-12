Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Will join team on road trip
Kiermaier (thumb) will be with the Rays for part of their 10-day road trip and is already shagging flyballs during batting practice, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The talented outfielder is still scheduled to be out until July recovering from right thumb surgery, but he's due to have his cast removed next Friday. At that point, he's scheduled to begin strengthening exercises and eventually move into baseball drills. Kiermaier is projected to return shortly after the All-Star break, but he would consider an earlier return "a huge bonus."
