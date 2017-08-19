Play

Kiermaier will be the Rays' leadoff hitter on a full-time basis for the rest of the season, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He is atop the lineup Saturday, even against lefty Ariel Miranda. If he has not already been scooped up, Kiermaier should be added in most roto formats, as he should be a valuable source of runs and steals over the rest of the season.

