Kiermaier (hip) will resume a running program Thursday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier was shut down earlier this month after experiencing some back pain following two rehab games with High-A Charlotte, but it appears the setback isn't anything overly significant. He was already been cleared to resume limited baseball activities early in the week, and if he continues to feel fine during his workouts Wednesday, he'll ramp things up with his running the following day. Manager Kevin Cash noted that Kiermaier will need to restart his rehab assignment before coming off the 60-day disabled list, with a potential activation likely to come no earlier than the Rays' upcoming homestand from Aug. 18 to 24.