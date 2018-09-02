Kiermaier (back) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier exited Saturday's game after aggravating a nagging back injury, but believed he would return to the lineup for the series finale. There has been no indication at this point that the issue has worsened for the 28-year-old, so the Rays could simply be playing it safe and giving him an extra day to recover. Tommy Pham takes over in center field for the Rays, while Jake Bauers and Carlos Gomez start in the corner outfield spots Sunday.