Kiermaier underwent X-rays on his foot that came back negative, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kiermaier exited Monday's loss to the Blue Jays in the top of the eighth inning, but he appears to have avoided a major injury. Manager Kevin Cash said after the game that he'll likely be off Tuesday as he recovers.
More News
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Exits game with foot injury•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Takes seat against left-hander•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Good wood on the ball in win•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Sitting against lefty•
-
Rays' Kevin Kiermaier: Stays hot with three-hit tally•