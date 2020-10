Kiermaier was diagnosed with a hand contusion after X-rays came back negative Tuesday, Lauren Shehadi reported on the TBS telecast.

Kiermaier was hit by a 99-mph fastball during the sixth inning and appeared to be in significant pain before being removed from Game 3, but he was able to avoid a fracture. The 30-year-old shouldn't face a long-term absence and is considered day-to-day, leaving his availability for Wednesday's Game 4 in question.