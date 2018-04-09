Kiermaier (foot) said X-rays revealed no break and he hopes to play in a few days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kiermaier, who is out of Monday's lineup against the White Sox, suffered the injury after fouling a ball off his right foot during Sunday's loss to the Red Sox. Fortunately, X-rays came back clean, and the 27-year-old said he's simply dealing with "a bone bruise." Kiermaier is hoping he can return to action as early as Tuesday, but his foot was still pretty swollen as of Monday, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Rays play it safe and give him more than a day to heal up.