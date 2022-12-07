The Rays acquired Askew from the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for lefty reliever Brooks Raley, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Raley was on the Rays' books for an affordable $4.5 million in 2023 after turning in a 2.68 ERA in 53.2 innings this past season, but the organization will cash out the veteran bullpen arm following a career year in order to add to its prospect cache. The 22-year-old Askew, a 10th-round pick out of Clemson in 2021, excelled while splitting time between Single-A St. Lucie and High-A Brooklyn this past season. Over his 66.1 innings spanning 18 appearances (eight starts), the lefty delivered a 2.44 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 92:28 K:BB while holding opposing hitters to a .189 average. He'll likely open the 2023 campaign at High-A Bowling Green or Double-A Montgomery.