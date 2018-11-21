Rays' Kyle Bird: Selected to 40-man roster

Bird joined Tampa Bay's 40-man roster Tuesday, Juan Toribio of The Athletic reports.

Bird looked sharp on the mound at Triple-A Durham last year, posting a 1.94 ERA with a 65:26 K:BB over 55.2 frames. He's yet to make his big-league debut, although he could compete for a roster spot in spring training given the Rays' lack of pitching depth.

