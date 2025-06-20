Gibson plans to opt out of his minor-league contract with the Rays, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has allowed 23 earned runs in only 12.1 innings in the big leagues this year, but he's been great since signing with the Rays, turning in an 0.52 ERA and 1.05 WHIP across 17.1 frames at Triple-A Durham. Despite his resurgence, the 37-year-old righty didn't have a clear path to big-league playing time with the Rays, so he'll now enter the open market and look for another opportunity that may lead to the majors.