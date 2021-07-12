The Rays have selected Manzardo with the 63rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A lefty-hitting first baseman from Washington State, Manzardo emerged as one of the top hitters in the Pac-12 Conference in 2020 and maintained that success in 2021, slashing .365/.437/.640 in 47 games as a junior. He excelled at hitting for both contact and power and cut down his strikeout rate to an excellent 12.7 percent this past season. Manzardo lacks the athleticism to play another position, so his bat will ultimately dictate his movement through the minor-league ranks.