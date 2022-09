Manzardo hit .327/.405/.582 with five home runs and a 14:19 BB:K across 29 games to finish out the season following his promotion to Double-A Montgomery.

That's almost as good as what he did at High-A Bowling Green before being promoted (.329/.436/.636). He finishes the 2022 regular season with 22 homers and 81 RBI in 93 games across the two levels, not to mention nearly as many walks (59) as strikeouts (65). The 21-year-old Manzardo could very well crack the majors at some point next year.