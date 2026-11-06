Stoudt (undisclosed) inked a minor-league deal with the Rays on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Stoudt combined to record a 0.79 ERA with 23 strikeouts over 22.2 innings in 17 appearances, including two starts, between Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley while with the Phillies organization. Stoudt last pitched June 7 before suffering an undisclosed injury. The right-handed pitcher's deal with Tampa Bay includes an invitation to major-league spring training, and he'll look to earn a spot on the team's 40-man roster ahead of the 2027 campaign.