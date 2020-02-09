Rays' Logan Driscoll: Sent to Rays

Driscoll and outfielder Manuel Margot were traded from the Padres to the Rays on Saturday in exchange for reliever Emilio Pagan, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Driscoll was the No. 73 overall pick in the 2019 draft and had a solid .268/.340/.458 slash line with a 15:23 BB:K in 39 games in rookie ball. The 22-year-old will now join Tampa Bay with spring training on the immediate horizon.