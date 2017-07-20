Rays' Logan Morrison: Continues July hitting barrage Wednesday
Morrison went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Athletics.
The 29-year-old first baseman now has six extra-base hits in July following Wednesday's production, and his monthly line sits at an impressive .311/.436/.622. Morrison has also hit safely in four of the last five contests, notching a pair of multi-hit efforts and home runs during that stretch.
