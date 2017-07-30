Rays manager Kevin Cash said that he expects Morrison (heel) to return to the lineup at first base either Monday or Tuesday against the Astros, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison was on the bench Sunday against the Yankees for the third straight game, but the team still isn't viewing his heel injury as a major concern. The recent addition of Lucas Duda will allow the Rays to deploy Morrison at designated hitter in the event he's limited in the field come Monday. It seems Morrison will have a good chance at picking up something resembling a regular slate of at-bats during the upcoming week.