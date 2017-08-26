Play

Morrison is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

With no DH available in St. Louis, Morrison will head to the bench as Lucas Duda takes over at first base. Morrison started Friday's contest at first base, so it's likely he'll tag Duda back out for Sunday's series finale.

