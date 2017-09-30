Morrison went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run and two walks in Friday's 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Morrison's career-high 38th homer came in the seventh and was his fifth of September. The veteran slugger has also hit safely in five of his last six contests, and although he's sports just a .227 average this month, he also has a .363 OBP and .485 slugging percentage.