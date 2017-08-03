Rays' Logan Morrison: Hits 28th homer Wednesday
Morrison went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Astros.
Morrison's first-inning bomb was the pivotal play in what turned into a pitcher's duel between Austin Pruitt and Dallas Keuchel. This was only the second long ball allowed by Houston's ace at Minute Maid Park this year, and it further raised Morrison's career-high home run total to 28. He's also blowing away his career .431 slugging percentage with a .542 mark.
