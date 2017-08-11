Rays' Logan Morrison: Multi-hit effort in win
Morrison went 3-for-4 with an RBI single in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Indians.
Morrison's fifth-inning hit erased an early 1-0 deficit ultimately put together his third multi-hit effort of August. The veteran is enjoying a solid start to the month (.306/.359/.500 over 39 plate appearances) and has continued to seeing regular playing time despite the Rays' recent addition of Lucas Duda.
