Play

Morrison is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Thursday, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison will give way to Lucas Duda at first base following eight straight starts in the Rays' lineup. During that span, he's hit .222/.364/.370 with one RBI and nine strikeouts.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast