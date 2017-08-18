Rays' Logan Morrison: Not starting Friday
Morrison isn't in the lineup Friday against the Mariners, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morrison will receive a rare day off Friday, as Lucas Duda is set to start at first base while Brad Miller fills in at DH. The day off could do Morrison some good, as he's struggled at the plate recently. Over the last seven games he's gone just 5-for-27 (.185). Morrison will likely return to the lineup for Saturday's outing against Seattle.
