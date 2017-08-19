Play

Morrison is not in the lineup Saturday against the Mariners, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Ariel Miranda on the mound for Seattle. This is the second straight game that Morrison is out after starting the previous 17 games. In his place, Lucas Duda gets another start at first while Evan Longoria spends a day in the DH spot.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast