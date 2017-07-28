Rays' Logan Morrison: Out with bruised heel
Morrison is dealing with a bruised heel, and is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morrison could return as soon as Saturday, and should be considered day-to-day moving forward. But with Lucas Duda activated and on the squad, manager Kevin Cash could elect to give Morrison a little extra rest in the coming days. Duda will draw the start at first for Friday's contest, while batting fourth in the order. In the long term, the expectation is that Cash will give Morrison the majority of the starts at first while placing Duda at the DH spot.
More News
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Continues July hitting barrage Wednesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 26th home run in loss•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 25th homer Saturday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Raps out three hits in Thursday's win•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Sitting out against lefty Tuesday•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 18
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...