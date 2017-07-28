Morrison is dealing with a bruised heel, and is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison could return as soon as Saturday, and should be considered day-to-day moving forward. But with Lucas Duda activated and on the squad, manager Kevin Cash could elect to give Morrison a little extra rest in the coming days. Duda will draw the start at first for Friday's contest, while batting fourth in the order. In the long term, the expectation is that Cash will give Morrison the majority of the starts at first while placing Duda at the DH spot.