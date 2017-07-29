Morrison (heel) is out of the lineup again Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The bruised left heel will keep Morrison on the bench for a second straight game, and his status for Sunday's series finale is up in the air. While Morrison is just 1-for-21 over his last six games, he still has an OPS just south of .900 for the season. Even with Lucas Duda now on the team, Morrison should continue to play close to every day once healthy.