Rays' Logan Morrison: Returns as DH Monday
Morrison (heel) is in the lineup Monday against the Astros, batting cleanup and acting as the designated hitter, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
The slugging first baseman missed the past three games due to a bruised heel, and although manager Kevin Cash is confident enough in his health to put him in the field, Morrison will at least get a chance to hit for the course of the whole game Monday. Look for him to return to full action at first base in the coming days, but in the meantime, Lucas Duda will play the field.
