Rays' Logan Morrison: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday
Morrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Although LoMo has been demolishing the ball in the month of July, he'll get the night off with lefty Wade Miley taking the hill for Baltimore. Trevor Plouffe will log a start at first base in his stead.
