Morrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Although LoMo has been demolishing the ball in the month of July, he'll get the night off with lefty Wade Miley taking the hill for Baltimore. Trevor Plouffe will log a start at first base in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast