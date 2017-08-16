Morrison went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.

The 29-year-old has had to adjust to fellow slugger Lucas Duda's arrival, but he continues to offer solid production. Factoring in Tuesday's tally, Morrison is slashing .273/.322/.418 with two home runs and five RBI over 59 plate appearances in August, a stretch that includes four multi-hit efforts. Manager Kevin Cash has been able to work both players into the lineup by deploying one as a designated hitter, a strategy that worked effectively in Tuesday's contest.