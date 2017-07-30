Rays' Logan Morrison: Sitting again Sunday
Morrison (heel) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Morrison will be confined to the bench for a third straight game due to the heel injury, but with the Rays facing a second consecutive lefty starter in Jordan Montgomery, it's possible the 29-year-old would have sat out even at full strength. Trevor Plouffe will pick up the start at first base Sunday, though it seems like a good bet Morrison will return to action at some point during the team's four-game series with the Astros that begins Monday. Morrison was able to pinch hit in Saturday's contest, recording a base knock in his lone at-bat.
More News
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Remains out Saturday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Out with bruised heel•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Rides pine versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Continues July hitting barrage Wednesday•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 26th home run in loss•
-
Rays' Logan Morrison: Smacks 25th homer Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...