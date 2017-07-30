Morrison (heel) remains out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison will be confined to the bench for a third straight game due to the heel injury, but with the Rays facing a second consecutive lefty starter in Jordan Montgomery, it's possible the 29-year-old would have sat out even at full strength. Trevor Plouffe will pick up the start at first base Sunday, though it seems like a good bet Morrison will return to action at some point during the team's four-game series with the Astros that begins Monday. Morrison was able to pinch hit in Saturday's contest, recording a base knock in his lone at-bat.