Morrison is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Morrison has gone 0-for-7 at the plate over three games since returning from an illness. However, although he's failed to collect a hit in that time, he's managed to draw four walks. He'll get the day off while Lucas Duda starts at first base.

