Rays' Logan Morrison: Slugs another round tripper in win
Morrison went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Astros.
Monday, Morrison had drawn two walks in five plate appearances in his return from a bruised heel that had limited him to pinch-hit appearances in the previous pair of contests. However, he was back to pounding the ball Tuesday, blasting his first bomb since July 16. Morrison long ago blew by his previous career-high mark of 23 homers, and he's now within nine RBI of eclipsing the 72 he compiled back in 2011 with the Marlins. He and recent acquisition Lucas Duda are expected to alternate at first base and designated hitter in most games going forward.
More News
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...