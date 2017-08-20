Rays' Logan Morrison: Smashes pinch homer in Saturday loss
Morrison hit a solo homer as a pinch hitter Saturday against the Mariners.
Morrison's 29th blast of the campaign drew the Rays within one run in the ninth inning of a home loss. This was the first time he's left the yard since Aug. 2, though he still has provided fantasy owners with a .515 slugging percentage on the year.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...