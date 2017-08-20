Play

Morrison hit a solo homer as a pinch hitter Saturday against the Mariners.

Morrison's 29th blast of the campaign drew the Rays within one run in the ninth inning of a home loss. This was the first time he's left the yard since Aug. 2, though he still has provided fantasy owners with a .515 slugging percentage on the year.

