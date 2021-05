Head was recalled by the Rays on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Head was sent to Triple-A Durham on Thursday but will now return to the major-league roster as part of a shuffle after Luis Patino (finger) and Cody Reed (thumb) were placed on the 10-day injured list. Head has made five relief appearances for the Rays this year and has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in seven innings.