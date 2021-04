Head was optioned to the Rays' alternate training site following Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Athletics, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

The righty reliever was up with the Rays for only a week, appearing in two games and covering three scoreless innings. Tampa Bay will wait until Friday to announce a corresponding roster move, but first baseman Yoshi Tsutsugo will most likely be activated from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of this weekend's three-game series versus Houston.