Head fired two scoreless innings in a loss to the Athletics on Monday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The 31-year-old right-hander got the call out of the bullpen for the second time in as many days and was up to the task again after firing a scoreless frame versus the Blue Jays on Sunday as well. Head enjoyed a mostly successful and extensive minor-league career as a workhorse reliever and appears set to fill a similar role for the Rays while he's on the big-league roster.