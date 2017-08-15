Duda went 2-for-4 in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays, snapping an 0-for-14 slump.

Prior to Monday, Duda had been hitless in the four games he'd played since sitting out last Wednesday's contest against the Red Sox with a thumb contusion. The slugging veteran now has three multi-hit efforts since joining the Rays, but he's yet to homer in August after going deep thrice in his first four games with the club to close out July.