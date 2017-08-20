Play

Duda went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Saturday against the Mariners.

Duda's fifth bomb since joining the Rays brought them within two runs in the sixth inning of a home loss. He's homered in two of his last five games to move his slugging percentage to .500, but his .227 batting average with the Rays can be difficult for fantasy managers to overcome.

