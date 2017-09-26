Play

Rays' Lucas Duda: Heads to bench Tuesday

Duda is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

As per usual, Duda will head to the bench with a left-handed pitcher (Jordan Montgomery) toeing the rubber for the opposition. In his place, Trevor Plouffe will bat seventh and serve as the designated hitter.

