Rays' Lucas Duda: Heads to bench versus lefty
Duda is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Logan Morrison will take over at first base in his stead, opening up a spot for Evan Longoria to slide in at DH while Trevor Plouffe mans third base.
