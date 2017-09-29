Rays' Lucas Duda: Held out against lefty

Duda is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Orioles, according to Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times.

Duda is hitting just .192 against left-handers this season, so he will be held out Friday with southpaw Wade Miley on the mound for the Orioles. With Duda out, Logan Morrison will play first base for the Rays and Evan Longoria will serve as the designated hitter.