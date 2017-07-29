Rays' Lucas Duda: Homers in debut with Rays on Friday

Duda went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Yankees.

Duda hit his first homer as a member of the Rays off Masahiro Tanaka to break up a shutout in the seventh inning of a divisional loss. In his debut with the team, he was hitting in the cleanup spot and playing first base, though he'll likely be used primarily as a DH once Logan Morrison (bruised heel) returns to action.