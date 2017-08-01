Rays' Lucas Duda: Keeps mashing in Rays uniform
Duda went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's 14-7 loss to the Astros.
Duda has already gone deep on three occasions over four games since arriving via trade from the Mets. He's hit safely in each contest thus far as well, and he closed out July with his best monthly home run total (seven) of the season.
