Duda is out of the lineup Wednesday against Houston, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

Duda receives a day off after starting the past five games following his trade to Tampa Bay. Since joining the club, he's gone 6-for-16 with three home runs and four RBI. In his place, Trevor Plouffe moves over to DH while Logan Morrison mans the DH spot.

