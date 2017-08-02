Rays' Lucas Duda: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Duda is out of the lineup Wednesday against Houston, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Duda receives a day off after starting the past five games following his trade to Tampa Bay. Since joining the club, he's gone 6-for-16 with three home runs and four RBI. In his place, Trevor Plouffe moves over to DH while Logan Morrison mans the DH spot.
More News
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...