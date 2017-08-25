Play

Duda is not in Friday's lineup as the club faces the Cardinals in St. Louis.

Without the DH, Duda will retreat to the bench as Logan Morrison draws the start at first. Manager Kevin Cash did not describe his plan for this weekend's series, but Duda could wind up starting one of the other two games at first base while Morrison takes a seat.

