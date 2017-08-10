Rays' Lucas Duda: Returns to starting lineup Thursday
Duda (thumb) is batting second and serving as the designated hitter for Thursday's game against the Indians, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duda is good to go after missing Wednesday's contest against the Red Sox with a thumb contusion. The 31-year-old, who is slashing .313/.452/.656 with three homers in 11 games for the Rays, will face Danny Salazar in his return to the lineup.
