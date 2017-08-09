Play

Duda has been scratched from Wednesday's game against the Red Sox due to a left thumb contusion.

It's unclear how or when the issue cropped up, but Duda will get the day off to let his ailing thumb rest. The severity of the injury is unclear at this point, though more should be known after Wednesday's contest. Trevor Plouffe is now starting in Duda's place at first base for the contest, batting sixth.

