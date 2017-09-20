Play

Rays' Lucas Duda: Sitting versus lefty

Duda is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed Jon Lester is headed to the hill for the Cubs, so Duda will take a seat Wednesday night. Cesar Puello will serve as the Rays' DH while Duda gets the night off.

